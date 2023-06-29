India’s three T20Is in Ireland on Aug 18, 20, 23

According to a statement from Cricket Ireland, the three T20I matches between India and Ireland will be played in Malahide on August 18, 20 and 23

After playing five T20Is against West Indies to conclude an all-format tour in August, India will fly directly to Ireland to play a short three-match series in the shortest format of the game, later in the month.

According to a statement from Cricket Ireland, the three T20I matches between India and Ireland will be played in Malahide on August 18, 20 and 23. “We’re delighted to welcome India men back to Ireland for the second time in 12 months.

We saw two sold-out matches in 2022, so to have a three-match series this year should give even more fans the opportunity to enjoy what is always a memorable occasion,” said Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland.

