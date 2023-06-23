Breaking News
50-year-old man involved in over 20 cases of thefts held in Virar
Mumbai reports two Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 29
Prime Minister Modi holds talks with President Biden at White House
COVID-19 jumbo centres 'scam': ED surveys BMC's Central Purchase Dept
Mira Road murder: 56-year-old accused remanded to judicial custody for 14 days
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India vs West Indies Indian squad announced Jaiswal Ruturaj included in Test squad Pujara dropped

India vs West Indies: Indian squad announced; Jaiswal, Ruturaj included in Test squad, Pujara dropped

Updated on: 23 June,2023 04:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against West Indies

India vs West Indies: Indian squad announced; Jaiswal, Ruturaj included in Test squad, Pujara dropped

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
India vs West Indies: Indian squad announced; Jaiswal, Ruturaj included in Test squad, Pujara dropped
x
00:00

After losing to Australia in the World Test Championship Final 2023, India are now gearing up for the West Indies tour next month. The Test series against WI will mark the beginning of India’s campaign in the World Test Championship 2023-25.


The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against West Indies.


While Rohit Sharma will continue as the captain, Ajinkya Rahane will return as the vice-captain.


Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his presence felt during IPL 2023 and accompanied the Indian squad to WTC Final as a stand-by, has received his maiden call-up.

Also Read: Jaiswal, Gaikwad to be part of Tests against West Indies

Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammed Shami were not included in the squad.

India's full Test squad for series against West Indies:

Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

BCCI also announced the ODI squad for the upcoming West Indies tour.

While Rohit Sharma is the captain, Hardik Pandya has been named the vice-captain.

India's full ODI squad for series against West Indies:

Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

The India vs West Indies Test series is set to begin on July 12.

India vs West Indies Ind vs WI 2023 test cricket cricket news sports sports news Sports Update Indian Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK