India vs West Indies: Indian squad announced; Jaiswal, Ruturaj included in Test squad, Pujara dropped

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against West Indies

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (Pic: AFP)

After losing to Australia in the World Test Championship Final 2023, India are now gearing up for the West Indies tour next month. The Test series against WI will mark the beginning of India’s campaign in the World Test Championship 2023-25.

While Rohit Sharma will continue as the captain, Ajinkya Rahane will return as the vice-captain.

Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his presence felt during IPL 2023 and accompanied the Indian squad to WTC Final as a stand-by, has received his maiden call-up.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammed Shami were not included in the squad.

India's full Test squad for series against West Indies:

Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

NEWS - India’s squads for West Indies Tests and ODI series announced.



BCCI also announced the ODI squad for the upcoming West Indies tour.

While Rohit Sharma is the captain, Hardik Pandya has been named the vice-captain.

India's full ODI squad for series against West Indies:

Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

The India vs West Indies Test series is set to begin on July 12.