Rohit Sharma, it is learnt, will not be physically present for the national selection committee meeting since he is holidaying in Europe after the World Test Championship final

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Listen to this article Jaiswal, Gaikwad to be part of Tests against West Indies x 00:00

Young Indian batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad may get picked for the forthcoming Test series in the West Indies while Rinku Singh, who impressed one and all with his big-hitting in the Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders, will be part of the limited overs section of the matches during the tour of West Indies and Ireland.

Also Read: Want to focus on working hard, results will follow: RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal after smashing maiden century

ADVERTISEMENT

Rohit Sharma, it is learnt, will not be physically present for the national selection committee meeting since he is holidaying in Europe after the World Test Championship final. Rohit will join the selectors through a Zoom call.