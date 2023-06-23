Breaking News
50-year-old man involved in over 20 cases of thefts held in Virar
Mumbai reports two Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 29
Prime Minister Modi holds talks with President Biden at White House
COVID-19 jumbo centres 'scam': ED surveys BMC's Central Purchase Dept
Mira Road murder: 56-year-old accused remanded to judicial custody for 14 days
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Jaiswal Gaikwad to be part of Tests against West Indies

Jaiswal, Gaikwad to be part of Tests against West Indies

Updated on: 23 June,2023 08:23 AM IST  |  Birmingham
Debasish Datta | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Rohit Sharma, it is  learnt, will not be physically present for the national selection committee meeting since he is holidaying in Europe after the World Test Championship final

Jaiswal, Gaikwad to be part of Tests against West Indies

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Listen to this article
Jaiswal, Gaikwad to be part of Tests against West Indies
x
00:00

Young Indian batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad may get picked for the forthcoming Test series in the West Indies while Rinku Singh, who impressed one and all with his big-hitting in the Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders, will be part of the limited overs section of the matches during the tour of West Indies and Ireland.


Also Read: Want to focus on working hard, results will follow: RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal after smashing maiden century


Rohit Sharma, it is  learnt, will not be physically present for the national selection committee meeting since he is holidaying in Europe after the World Test Championship final. Rohit will join the selectors through a Zoom call.


rohit sharma test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK