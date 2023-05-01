Breaking News
Want to focus on working hard, results will follow: RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal after smashing maiden century

Updated on: 01 May,2023 02:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Rajasthan Royals batter and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who slammed his maiden century of the Indian Premier League on Sunday against the Mumbai Indians, said that he follows the process of working hard and believes that results will follow

Yashasvi Jaiswal Pic: AFP

Rajasthan Royals batter and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who slammed his maiden century of the Indian Premier League on Sunday against the Mumbai Indians, said that he follows the process of working hard and believes that results will follow.


A special night saw a special innings, a special finish, and a special run-chase as Mumbai Indians chased down the target of 213 runs against Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling 1000th Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.



MI's Tim David (45* off 14) provided a blockbuster finish with three sixes in a row with 17 needed off the last over to help his team get back to winning ways.

 

