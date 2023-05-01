But for the 21-year-old’s sparkling knock the Royals would not have crossed the 200-mark for the second successive game, with all other batters failing to score big

RR’s Yashasvi Jaiswal during his 124 against MI at the Wankhede Stadium yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Local boy Yashasvi Jaiswal lights up Wankhede with maiden IPL ton for Royals v Mumbai x 00:00

Yashasvi Jaiswal stroked a brilliant 62-ball 124, his maiden IPL ton, to help Rajasthan Royals pile up 212 for 7 against hosts Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Jaiswal was highly impressive as well as innovative as he struck right sixes and 16 fours before he was out caught and bowled to a waist high full toss from left-arm pacer Arshad Khan (3 for 39) with two more balls left in the innings.

But for the 21-year-old’s sparkling knock the Royals would not have crossed the 200-mark for the second successive game, with all other batters failing to score big.

Subdued Buttler

Jaiswal and fellow-opener Jos Buttler, who was strangely subdued in making 18, strung together their fifth half century stand of the season worth 72 in 42 balls to pave the way for Rajasthan's imposing tally.

Coming into the match on the back of his blistering 43-ball 77 against Chennai Super Kings at home, the UP-born Jaiswal looked in sublime touch. He commenced his knock with a hooked six each off Cameron Green and Jofra Archer in the first two overs after Royals opted to bat first.

The left-handed youngster, who plays for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy, then struck four fours in the fifth over, his first, bowled by speedster Meredith Riley as the Royals raced to 58 without loss in five overs.

MI’s most successful bowler of the season, leg spinner Piyush Chawla tightened things up a bit before Jaiswal hoisted him for a six into the stands behind mid-wicket to help the visitors end the power play period with 65 on board with all wickets in hand. The left-hander’s contribution was 41 in 23 balls, inclusive of three sixes and five fours.

The same duo had put on 66 against Chennai in the previous game they had figured.

Buttler fell for 18 in the eighth over while trying to loft Chawla over long on after the opening wicket pair had raised 72 in 42 balls, the fifth half century partnership put on by the duo in eight games this season.

Quick wickets

MI made more inroads by dismissing Royals skipper Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal in successive overs as Royals slumped from 72 for no loss to 103 for three in 23 balls.

Jaiswal, however, continued unhindered as he struck a reverse hit fourth six off Chawla and also straight drove the leggie for two more fours in the same over. He also put on 40 runs in 20 balls for the fourth wicket with Jason Holder to resurrect the sagging innings.

He was unfazed even as wickets fell at the other end and raced to his maiden IPL century in just 53 balls studded with 6 sixes and 13 fours before being dismissed in the last over.