Rahul Dravid was going towards Millers Road from the Indian Express Circle. The video is obviously caught after the onlooker realised it was Dravid. The former head coach was visibly upset over scratches and possibly dents on his vehicle

Rahul Dravid (Pic: Instagram/middayindia)

Listen to this article Indiranagar ka Gunda returns? WATCH Rahul Dravid getting engaged in an argument with auto driver x 00:00

A video of Team India's legendary batsman Rahul Dravid went viral across social media platforms in which he was seen getting engaged in a heated conversation with an auto driver.

According to reports, the incident took place on Cunningham Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening.

The Cunningham Road falls under the jurisdiction of the High Grounds traffic police station. According to the police station, Rahul Dravid has not filed any complaint against the auto driver.

In the video, recorded around 6.30 PM on Tuesday, Rahul Dravid was seen arguing in Kannada and asking the auto driver why did he not apply the brakes. Taking to Instagram:

Rahul Dravid was going towards Millers Road from the Indian Express Circle. The video is obviously caught after the onlooker realised it was Dravid.

The former head coach was visibly upset over scratches and possibly dents on his vehicle. Following the incident, comments such as "Indira Nagar ka Gunda" have started surfacing all over the internet by some fan groups.

Earlier, Rahul Dravid took fans and the entire cricket fraternity by surprise when he was seen in rage mode for an ad commercial. The advertisement was shot for the promotion of CRED credit cards and the former Team India captain was seen saying "Indiranagar ka Gunda hun main!"

Rahul Dravid has been the head coach of the T20 World Cup-winning 2024 Team India. The veteran was also coaching the side when the "Men in Blue" managed to reach the finals of the ODI World Cup 2023.

Rahul Dravid has represented India in 164 Test matches and 344 ODI games. Test cricket being Dravid's premier format, the former right-handed batsman has garnered 13,288 runs. In the One-Day Internationals, he has 10,899 runs under his belt.

(With PTI Inputs)