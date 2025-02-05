‘Still waiting to get a National Award’: India's hearing-impaired tennis star Prithvi Sekhar

Born and raised in the Tamil Nadu capital, Sekhar has risen to the rarefied heights of being India’s most successful hearing-impaired tennis player

Prithvi Sekhar

The basic elements of a tennis match that most players take for granted are the very things Chennai's Prithvi Sekhar, born with congenital hearing loss, have never trusted in. While others casually listen for line calls or the score being announced, Sekhar has to pay extra attention.

His deeply tanned, weathered face stands as a testament to the hours spent under the blazing sun, rallying tirelessly on the court.

Born and raised in the Tamil Nadu capital, Sekhar has risen to the rarefied heights of being India’s most successful hearing-impaired tennis player. His father had way back recognised his son’s athletic prowess and, naturally, decided that cricket was the only logical choice. But the 31-year-old wasn't too sure about fitting into a team sport, especially one that thrives on constant communication, so he chose tennis.

His tennis journey began at the ripe age of ten, and since then, he’s been raking in accolades at the Deaflympics, where he has amassed multiple medals, including a groundbreaking bronze in the mixed doubles at the 2017 Deaflympics. His 2024 Australian Open feat was nothing short of legendary, with a record-breaking victory in the singles championship and a runner-up finish in doubles with Glen Flindell.

On January 27, Sekhar made history by becoming the first Indian player to successfully defend a Grand Slam singles title, effortlessly cruising to victory against France’s Oliver Grave in the Australian Open Deaf Championship Men’s Singles finals without losing a single set.

“This year has been a personal highlight, especially after winning some tough matches. There were moments when I wondered whether I’d give up or lose, but I pushed through. One of the most memorable moments was my comeback in the quarterfinals, where I fought hard for 2 hours and 45 minutes. The semifinal was even tougher, lasting 3 hours. The final was incredible, and I’m so grateful to everyone who supported me, those who were there in person cheering me on, as well as those watching live at home or on TV,” he said.

Sekhar, however, couldn’t help but sigh as he mentioned that despite receiving congratulatory calls and meetings from numerous ministers on his Australian Open title defense, he is still patiently waiting to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also pointed out that despite racking up numerous accolades for the country, he is still waiting for the day he is honoured with a national award.

“I've been meeting with various ministers who have called to congratulate me on my Grand Slam victory at the Australian Open Deaf Tennis Championship. But I'm still waiting for an appointment to meet the Sports Minister of India. I also look forward to meeting Prime Minister Modi, as I’ve been trying to arrange a meeting with him. Additionally, I would like to mention that I’ve been applying for a national award for the past three to four years, and I’m still waiting for the opportunity to receive one,” he said.

As a seasoned three-time Deaflympics athlete, Sekhar has mastered the art of reading the game through pure sensation and visual cues. Forget hearing the ball bounce, he can feel it. He observes footwork, racket grips, and vibrations in the court, as if he is operating on a whole different level of tennis intelligence.

A devoted Jannik Sinner fan, Sekhar’s ultimate dream is to meet Novak Djokovic and snap a picture with him. “I haven't met Djokovic personally yet. I'm still waiting for the opportunity to take a photo with him and, hopefully, have a conversation. It would be the best moment of my life. And even though I'm also a big fan of Jannik Sinner, I just wanted to make sure to mention that as well (smiles).”