Injured Rohit Sharma ruled out of first Test against Bangladesh

India captain Rohit Sharma was on Sunday ruled out of the first Test against Bangladesh, starting here on Wednesday, due to a thumb injury.

Rohit had hurt his left thumb while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on December 7.

“India captain Rohit Sharma met with a specialist in Mumbai for his left thumb injury, which he sustained during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh. He has been advised appropriate management for this injury and will not be available for the first Test against Bangladesh,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“The BCCI Medical Team will take a call on his availability for the second and final Test at a later stage. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Abhimanyu Easwaran as his replacement for the first Test.”

Pacer Navdeep Saini and uncapped Saurabh Kumar were named as replacements for the injured Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja.

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat was also added to the Indian squad.

