Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: ‘Cops are trying to intimidate woman who lost child in taxi’
Mumbai: Khar resident finds wife, sister’s pictures on escort website
Mumbai: Row over child ICU at JJ hospital
Mumbai: Fix our education infra first, Kerala model can wait, says Educationists
Maharashtra: PM inaugurates Phase I of Samruddhi Mahamarg

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Injured Rohit Sharma ruled out of first Test against Bangladesh

Injured Rohit Sharma ruled out of first Test against Bangladesh

Updated on: 12 December,2022 08:59 AM IST  |  Chittagong
PTI |

Top

Rohit had hurt his left thumb while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on December 7

Injured Rohit Sharma ruled out of first Test against Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma


India captain Rohit Sharma was on Sunday ruled out of the first Test against Bangladesh, starting here on Wednesday, due to a thumb injury.


Rohit had hurt his left thumb while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on December 7.



Also Read: Rohit Sharma: We couldn’t turn up with the ball today


“India captain Rohit Sharma met with a specialist in Mumbai for his left thumb injury, which he sustained during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh. He has been advised appropriate management for this injury and will not be available for the first Test against Bangladesh,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“The BCCI Medical Team will take a call on his availability for the second and final Test at a later stage. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Abhimanyu Easwaran as his replacement for the first Test.”

Pacer Navdeep Saini and uncapped Saurabh Kumar were named as replacements for the injured Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja.
Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat was also added to the Indian squad.

Also Read: Jaydev Unadkat replaces Mohammed Shami for Bangladesh Tests

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
rohit sharma india bangladesh test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update International Sports News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK