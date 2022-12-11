Jaydev Unadkat replaces Mohammed Shami for Bangladesh Tests

Unadkat, who is coming off an impressive performance in his team Saurashtra’s Vijay Hazare Trophy win recently, is currently in Rajkot and waiting to complete his visa formalities, after which he will join the Test squad in Chittagong. A BCCI source confirmed the development to PTI

Jaydev Unadkat

Veteran left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat has received a call-up to the Indian Test squad for the upcoming series in Bangladesh as a replacement for the injured Mohammed Shami.

Unadkat, who is coming off an impressive performance in his team Saurashtra’s Vijay Hazare Trophy win recently, is currently in Rajkot and waiting to complete his visa formalities, after which he will join the Test squad in Chittagong. A BCCI source confirmed the development to PTI.

Also Read: 3rd ODI: Injury-plagued India stare at clean sweep by 'Bangla Tigers' with only 13 fit players

Shami was ruled out of the series due to a hand injury. India are set to play two Tests in Bangladesh.

The 31-year-old Unadkat played his lone Test in 2010, against South Africa in Centurion. Since then, he has played seven ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals.

The Saurashtra skipper was the highest wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with 19 scalps in 10 games. In all, he has picked 353 wickets in 96 first-class matches.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever