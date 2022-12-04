Umran Malik replaces injured Mohammed Shami

Senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the ODI series against Bangladesh due to a right shoulder injury and replaced by Umran Malik in India’s squad, the BCCI announced on Saturday

Umran Malik. Pic/AFP

