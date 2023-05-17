Breaking News
Injury rules England’s Jofra Archer out of Ashes

Updated on: 17 May,2023 08:32 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI |

Archer will miss the entire summer of international cricket, England said, after scans revealed he has sustained a recurrence of a stress fracture to his elbow

Jofra Archer. Pic/AFP

England fast bowler Jofra Archer was ruled out of the upcoming Ashes series against Australia on Tuesday because of ongoing problems with his right elbow. 


Also Read: Lehmann upset with Aus not playing tour games before WTC final and Ashes



Archer will miss the entire summer of international cricket, England said, after scans revealed he has sustained a recurrence of a stress fracture to his elbow.


