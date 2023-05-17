Injury rules England’s Jofra Archer out of Ashes

Archer will miss the entire summer of international cricket, England said, after scans revealed he has sustained a recurrence of a stress fracture to his elbow

England fast bowler Jofra Archer was ruled out of the upcoming Ashes series against Australia on Tuesday because of ongoing problems with his right elbow.

Archer will miss the entire summer of international cricket, England said, after scans revealed he has sustained a recurrence of a stress fracture to his elbow.

