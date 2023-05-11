Lehmann upset with Aus not playing tour games before WTC final and Ashes

Breaking News
11 May,2023
PTI |

Top

Australia did not play a single tour game in India ahead of the Border-Gavaskar series in February-March, primarily because their board felt that playing practice games on green tops and actual matches on spinning tracks did not serve any purpose

Darren Lehmann

Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann has expressed serious reservations over his country not playing tour matches ahead of the World Test Championship final against India and the gruelling Ashes, saying the decision was fraught with risks.


Australia did not play a single tour game in India ahead of the Border-Gavaskar series in February-March, primarily because their board felt that playing practice games on green tops and actual matches on spinning tracks did not serve any purpose.



However, Lehmann felt that not playing tour games in foreign conditions is a risky proposition.


“You need games to acclimatise first and foremost,” Lehmann, who served as Australia coach from 2013 to 2018, told ‘SEN Radio’.

“To get used to the ball and wickets and pressure. No tour game is not a good idea. I hope it works but if it doesn’t, ‘who made that decision’ will be asked. I think we will win the Ashes 3-1 anyway but if we don’t, wow,” the former Australia player added.

The WTC final between India and Australia will be played at The Oval in London from June 7-11. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

india australia test cricket cricket news sports news

