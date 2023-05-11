Suryakumar was toying with RCB bowlers, says Gavaskar

“SKY [Surya] was toying with the bowlers. He gives you a feeling of gully cricket when he’s batting like that. He’s just gotten better with practice and hard work,” Gavaskar said

Sunil Gavaskar

MI’s Suryakumar Yadav looked like playing “gully cricket” when he was “toying” with the RCB bowlers, feels the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

“His bottom hand is so powerful that he uses it to perfection. Against RCB, he started with hitting towards long-on and long-off and later agricultured shots all around the park.”

