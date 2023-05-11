Breaking News
Suryakumar was toying with RCB bowlers, says Gavaskar

Updated on: 11 May,2023 07:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

“SKY [Surya] was toying with the bowlers. He gives you a feeling of gully cricket when he’s batting like that. He’s just gotten better with practice and hard work,” Gavaskar said

Sunil Gavaskar

MI’s Suryakumar Yadav looked like playing “gully cricket” when he was “toying” with the RCB bowlers, feels the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.


“SKY [Surya] was toying with the bowlers. He gives you a feeling of gully cricket when he’s batting like that. He’s just gotten better with practice and hard work,” Gavaskar said.



“His bottom hand is so powerful that he uses it to perfection. Against RCB, he started with hitting towards long-on and long-off and later agricultured shots all around the park.”


Also Read: Nehal Wadhera's giant six vs RCB causes massive dent on sponsor's car at Wankhede: Watch

