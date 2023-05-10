Nehal Wadhera's quickfire 52*, alongside Suryakumar Yadav's 35-ball-83 batting carnage, handed resurgent Mumbai Indians a comprehensive six-wicket win over shaky Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday

Nehal Wadhera (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Nehal Wadhera's giant six vs RCB causes massive dent on sponsor's car at Wankhede: Watch x 00:00

Nehal Wadhera's quickfire 52*, alongside Suryakumar Yadav's 35-ball-83 batting carnage, handed resurgent Mumbai Indians a comprehensive six-wicket win over shaky Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday. RCB were cruising towards a big total at one stage when MI fought back to apply brakes, and the visitors' failure to put on even 200 came back to hurt them.

Chasing 200, Mumbai maintained their impeccable record of not losing to RCB at the Wankhede Stadium since IPL 2015, racing to victory in 16.3 overs. The victory lifted Mumbai Indians to the third spot in the points table, as the five-time champions now have 12 points from 11 games.

Suryakumar struck six sixes and seven fours in his sensational effort while adding 140 runs for the third wicket in only 66 balls with Wadhera. Promoted at No 4, Wadhera, who was dropped on 16 on a tough return chance by Wanindu Hasaranga (2/53), went on to raise his second fifty of the season. The left-handed batter struck four fours and three sixes to make 52 not out from 34 balls.

After their bowlers sparked a comeback of sorts in the first half of the game, Mumbai Indians never looked under any pressure with their reshuffled batting order clicking together, despite Rohit Sharma's ordinary run continuing.

Also Read: RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar wants young batters to shoulder more responsibility

As RCB's bowling troubles lay exposed, the 22-year-old left-hander neither spared the sponsor's car at the venue. In the 11th over bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga, Wadhera hit him for four fours and three maximums. One of these hits saw him charge down the car and hit one maximum above the covers, which ended up hitting the vehicle near the boundary ropes, thereby, causing a massive dent.

Talking about the match, RCB were cruising towards a big total at one stage when MI fought back to apply brakes, and the visitors' failure to put on even 200 came back to hurt them. Hasaranga struck twice inside the fifth over to halt Mumbai's charge, getting Ishan Kishan caught behind after a rapid 21-ball 42 and Rohit Sharma (7), as MI ended the powerplay at 62/2.

Kishan hit four sixes and as many fours, contributing heavily in his 51-run opening stand with Sharma, who was dismissed for a fifth consecutive single-digit score. Suryakumar completed his fourth fifty of the season and third here at the Wankhede, off only 26 balls.

(With PTI inputs)