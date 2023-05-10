Breaking News
Thane: Groom's car crashes into dancing 'baraatis' in Ulhasnagar, 11 injured
Mumbai reports 56 Covid-19 cases, active tally now at 429
Mumbai: ED conducts searches at Anil Jaisinghani's premises
NCB nabs smuggler with Rs 1.80 crore worth gold at Nagpur airport
Cyclone Mocha may intensify into cyclonic storm by May 10: IMD
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Glenn Faf ensure RCB set 200 run target for Mumbai Indians

Glenn-Faf ensure RCB set 200-run target for Mumbai Indians

Updated on: 10 May,2023 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

MI’s left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff (3-36) struck early too, but RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (41-ball 65, 5x4, 3x6) and Glenn Maxwell’s (33-ball 68, 8x4, 4x6) attacking batting saw the post 199-6 off their 20 overs

Glenn-Faf ensure RCB set 200-run target for Mumbai Indians

RCB’s Glenn Maxwell cuts one during his 33-ball 68 against MI at the Wankhede yesterday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article
Glenn-Faf ensure RCB set 200-run target for Mumbai Indians
x
00:00

When Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and put Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in to bat at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, it looked a wise decision. 


MI’s left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff (3-36) struck early too, but RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (41-ball 65, 5x4, 3x6) and Glenn Maxwell’s (33-ball 68, 8x4, 4x6) attacking batting saw the post 199-6 off their 20 overs.




Also Read: Rohit Sharma's struggles with bat is mental, not technical: Sehwag


RCB’s most successful batters—Du Plessis and Virat Kohli (1) found themselves on the back foot in the very first over. Behrendorff almost had Du Plessis on the fourth ball, but Nehal Wadhera dropped him at short midwicket. On the next ball Behrendorff sent back Kohli, who tried to hit over long-on; Ishan Kishan accepting the thick edge behind the stumps. In his second over, Behrendorff had one-drop Anuj Rawat (6), who tried to sweep, only for Cameron Green (1-15) to take an easy catch running back from slip. Maxwell and Du Plessis continued batting aggressively though with the former reaching his fourth IPL-16 half-century off just 25 balls while the latter got to his seventh fifty of this IPL in just 30 balls.

IPL 2023 glenn maxwell faf du plessis rohit sharma royal challengers bangalore mumbai indians indian premier league cricket news sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK