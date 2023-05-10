RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar wants young batters to shoulder more responsibility

Bangalore side go down to Mumbai Indians on Tuesday

Following Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) six-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, RCB’s head coach Sanjay Bangar admitted that the team's young batters are not progressing well. However, Bangar, who was Team India batting coach earlier, felt that they needed to be patient with these cricketers like Kolkata Knight Riders’ young batter Rinku Singh.

Put into bat, RCB posted 199-6 in their allotted 20 overs, in which skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell contributed 65 and 68 respectively.

However, one-drop Anuj Rawat (6) and Mahipal Lomror couldn’t hit the high notes.

Lomror, who scored an unbeaten 54 against Delhi Capitals last Saturday, managed to score just one against MI.

“Our young Indian batters are not progressing at a very good rate. Lomror has been someone who has taken his chances well. But somebody like Anuj or Shahbaz Ahmed, whenever they have got those opportunities, unfortunately, have not been able to capitalise,” Bangar said at the post-match press conference on Tuesday.

“You have to be patient with younger players, it takes time and maybe you can try to relate it to the example of Rinku Singh. This is his season, but he had to spend a lot of time doing the kind of work that KKR did with him for the last three-four years. It’s now paying off,” Bangar remarked.

The former India all-rounder was also disappointed the way RCB’s bowling unit gave up by the 12th over.

“That has been a very disappointing factor for us because we didn’t compete. Winning and losing are always part of the game, but we were never in the game. That is not something that we are proud of as a team and I am pretty sure that all the bowlers and the team in general are disappointed with the effort. We will come back strongly from this,” Bangar added.