MI vs RCB live updates: Behrendorff strikes in first over, sends Kohli back to pavilion

With the race for playoffs intensifying, captain Rohit Sharma's form with the bat and bowling in the death overs will be a huge concern for hosts Mumbai Indians when they meet Royal Challengers Bangalore in a mid-table IPL clash here on Tuesday

With the race for playoffs intensifying, captain Rohit Sharma's form with the bat and bowling in the death overs will be a huge concern for hosts Mumbai Indians when they meet Royal Challengers Bangalore in a mid-table IPL clash here on Tuesday. With 184 runs in 10 matches at a forgettable average of 18.39 and a solitary half-century, Sharma is enduring a second consecutive poor season with the bat. For the sixth-placed Mumbai Indians to move up in the points table, it is imperative that their best batter in the line-up fires.

Sharma's role in this IPL has been to provide brisk starts at the top, and at times he has had some success too, but consistency has deserted the right-arm batter whose early dismissal in huge chases has only added pressure on a relatively new batting line-up, which fortunately, from MI's point of view, has delivered too. Mumbai Indians' head coach Mark Boucher admitted a few games ago that consistency could get compromised if any batter goes out of his way to look for runs, but for Sharma, one of the highest run-getters in the IPL, it is becoming a pattern. In last year's IPL, which also was MI's poorest in terms of performance as they finished last, Sharma averaged a little over 19 while scoring 268 runs in 14 matches.

MI vs RCB: A brief overview

With Sharma not firing at the top, MI have had the likes of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Cameron Green consolidating in the middle while Tilak Varma and Tim David have also found their groove as finishers late in the order.

MI tried taking pressure off Sharma by sending him to No. 3 in their last game against Chennai Super Kings, but it was a move that worked for none of the parties involved. Sharma endured his second consecutive duck and fourth single-digit score on the trot while an otherwise firing Green fell for six at the opening slot.

MI could only make a poor 139/8 in CSK's home ground, losing an away game to their arch-rivals for the first time in 13 years. At the same time, Mumbai Indians will also be concerned about their death overs bowling, having conceded four consecutive totals in excess of 200 while bowling first, two of which were recorded on flat decks here at the Wankhede Stadium.

Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Raghav Goyal, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (wk), Duan Jansen, Chris Jordan, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Avinash Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Siddarth Kaul, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajan Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karn Sharma, Himanshu Sharma, Sonu Yadav, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kedar Jadhav.

Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (capt), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma/Tristan Stubbs, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya/Raghav Goyal, Chris Jordan Akash Madhwal

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat/Shahbaz Ahmed, Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma/Vyshak Vijaykumar, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

MI vs RCB: Toss update

Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl first against RCB at Wankhede

MI vs RCB: Confirmed Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

7:40 PM: 3/1 (1 Over)

Big wicket! Virat Kohli is gone! caught behind by Ishan Kishan bowled by Behrendorff. What a start for the Mumbai Indians as Royal Challengers Bangalore lose their star opener early in the innings.

7:30 PM: Match begins!

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis open the innings for the Royal Challengers Bangalore eyeing a fiery start in the powerplay. Chris Jordan attacks the stumps for Mumbai Indians looking for an early wicket.