Ronanki's blistering ton powers IDBI to a stellar win over Oriental Insurance

A cracking century by opening batsman Anilkumar Ronanki (104) powered IDBI Bank to a massive 218-run victory over hosts Oriental Insurance in the 11th Insurance Shield T20 inter-office cricket tournament.

On Tuesday evening, IDBI topped the group and advanced to the semi-finals. Choosing to bat, IDBI piled up a mammoth 305-3 wickets in 20 overs. Leading the charge was Anilkumar followed by 50-plus contributions from Amit Rathore and Jitesh Raut.

Chasing a huge target, Oriental Insurance were unable to score runs rapidly and were restricted to 87-8 wickets. Meanwhile, New India Assurance produced another impressive performance by defeating Dharamji Morarji by 21 runs for their third successive win to progress to the semi-finals.