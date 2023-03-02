Breaking News
Ronanki's blistering ton powers IDBI to a stellar win over Oriental Insurance

Updated on: 02 March,2023 09:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

On Tuesday evening, IDBI topped the group and advanced to the semi-finals. Choosing to bat, IDBI piled up a mammoth 305-3 wickets in 20 overs. Leading the charge was Anilkumar followed by 50-plus contributions from Amit Rathore and Jitesh Raut

Anilkumar Ronanki


A cracking century by opening batsman Anilkumar Ronanki (104) powered IDBI Bank to a massive 218-run victory over hosts Oriental Insurance in the 11th Insurance Shield T20 inter-office cricket tournament.


On Tuesday evening, IDBI topped the group and advanced to the semi-finals. Choosing to bat, IDBI piled up a mammoth 305-3 wickets in 20 overs. Leading the charge was Anilkumar followed by 50-plus contributions from Amit Rathore and Jitesh Raut.



Also Read: New India Assurance, IDBI register victories


Chasing a huge target,  Oriental Insurance were unable to score runs rapidly and were restricted to 87-8 wickets. Meanwhile, New India Assurance produced another impressive performance by defeating Dharamji Morarji by 21 runs for their third successive win to progress to the semi-finals. 

