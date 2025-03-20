Breaking News
"It's always good to have him on my side": Sunil Narine on Varun Chakravarthy

Updated on: 20 March,2025 08:02 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

Top

The West Indian spin-bowling all-rounder believes Chakravarthy’s ability to keep batsmen guessing would be key to their bowling unit’s success

KKR spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy

Fresh from his exploits in India’s triumphant Champions Trophy campaign, Varun Chakravarthy will be a key component of Kolkata Knight Riders’ spin attack with his element of “uncertainty” in the upcoming IPL, veteran Sunil Narine said on Wednesday.


The West Indian spin-bowling all-rounder believes Chakravarthy’s ability to keep batsmen guessing would be key to their bowling unit’s success.


“Over the years, we have proven it. We bowl well in tandem. It’s always good to have him on my side. He keeps that pressure, that uncertainty — something you’re never sure about,” Narine said in a select media interaction while launching PariMatch here.

