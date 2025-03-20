The West Indian spin-bowling all-rounder believes Chakravarthy’s ability to keep batsmen guessing would be key to their bowling unit’s success

KKR spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy

Listen to this article "It’s always good to have him on my side": Sunil Narine on Varun Chakravarthy x 00:00

Fresh from his exploits in India’s triumphant Champions Trophy campaign, Varun Chakravarthy will be a key component of Kolkata Knight Riders’ spin attack with his element of “uncertainty” in the upcoming IPL, veteran Sunil Narine said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Chhetri crowns perfect return

The West Indian spin-bowling all-rounder believes Chakravarthy’s ability to keep batsmen guessing would be key to their bowling unit’s success.

“Over the years, we have proven it. We bowl well in tandem. It’s always good to have him on my side. He keeps that pressure, that uncertainty — something you’re never sure about,” Narine said in a select media interaction while launching PariMatch here.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever