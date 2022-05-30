IPL 2022: Jos Buttler bags Orange Cap with 863 runs

Buttler registered a whopping total of 863 runs in 17 matches, at an average of 57.53 and a strike rate of 149.05. Second in the tally was Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul with 616 runs

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals bats during the IPL final match on May 29. Pic/ PTI

Rajasthan Royals opening batter Jos Buttler held the Orange Cap in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Englishman registered a whopping total of 863 runs in 17 matches, at an average of 57.53 and a strike rate of 149.05. Second in the tally was Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul with 616 runs.

Buttler surpassed Delhi Capitals batter, David Warner's tally of 848 runs to become the second-highest scorer of all time in an IPL season. He also smashed four centuries and four half-centuries in IPL 2022.

Coming to the summit clash, Hardik Pandya's all-round performance of 34 runs with the bat and a three-wicket haul with ball powered debutants Gujarat Titans to a seven-wicket win over inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Apart from Hardik, it was Shubman Gill who smashed 45 runs and helped his side chase down the modest target of 131 in 18.1 overs.

