IPL 2023: Axar Patel plays down concerns around Delhi Capitals after twin losses

Axar Patel (Pic: AFP)

Vice-captain Axar Patel played down concerns after Delhi Capitals succumbed to twin defeats, stressing that the side must avoid tinkering with too many aspects of their overall game and that it is just a matter of time before things start falling in place. Delhi lost their season opener by 50 runs before being outscored by defending champions Gujarat Giants by six wickets on Tuesday.

Adding that Delhi will require more time to gel together as a unit, he said, "It's still early days in the tournament. I don't think we need to work on too many aspects of our game. We are playing together after a long time so we'll take some time to gel together as a unit. Once our combinations start working, then it'll get better for us." However, the counter-argument to his opinions could be that all teams are facing the same problems.

The Capitals headed back to their home ground, playing for the first time in four years at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground on Tuesday. "It was disappointing to be on the wrong side of the result. But, it was great to play in front of our fans after a long time. I hope the fans enjoyed the game. Hopefully, we'll perform well in the rest of our home games."

Axar scored a brisk 22-ball 36, decorated with a couple of fours and three maximums including a one-handed six. "I didn't plan the one-handed six. My bottom hand came off when I tried to extend my arms. Fortunately, I hit that ball for a six. And then I told Rishabh that the one-handed shot was for him. I was quite happy with my batting performance and I hope that I can keep performing well for Delhi Capitals."

Regular skipper Rishabh Pant, who continues to recover from his accident last December, was also present to cheer his team on Tuesday.

"It was great to meet Rishabh in the dressing room. Players from the Gujarat team also came to meet him. Hopefully, he recovers soon and comes back to Kotla. Then both of us can play one-handed shots," he said in jest.

