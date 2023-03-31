Vice-captaincy is a reward for my hard work: Delhi Capitals’ Axar Patel

“In my opinion, if you have gotten this role that means you are growing as a senior player. It’s like getting a reward for all that you’ve done for the team. I’m excited about this role,” the lanky all-rounder said in a video posted on DC’s twitter handle

Axar Patel

Axar Patel is excited about his new role as Delhi Capitals vice-captain, terming the responsibility entrusted upon him as a reward for all the hard work he has put in for the franchise over past few seasons.

“In my opinion, if you have gotten this role that means you are growing as a senior player. It’s like getting a reward for all that you’ve done for the team. I’m excited about this role,” the lanky all-rounder said in a video posted on DC’s twitter handle.

Also Read: Nobody can fill the gap that Rishabh Pant has left, says Delhi Capital's Axar Patel

“Our team is mostly the same, we have the same players from the last three-four years. We know our players well and that will be an important point.”

Axar will be deputy to Australian David Warner, who has been named as DC skipper for this season in place of Rishabh Pant, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation following a horrific car accident in December. Axar said that he would provide full support to new skipper Warner.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever