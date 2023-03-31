Breaking News
Mumbai: Gearing up in case there’s a crisis, BMC seeks state nod for reserve water stock
MahaRERA: Only 30 per cent of project constructed but funds over
Mumbai: Restaurants-on-wheels to come up at Andheri, Borivli stations
Mumbai police recruitment drive: Most cheaters from Ahmednagar, say cops
Mumbai: Himalaya FOB reopened without fanfare after 4 years
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Vice captaincy is a reward for my hard work Delhi Capitals Axar Patel

Vice-captaincy is a reward for my hard work: Delhi Capitals’ Axar Patel

Updated on: 31 March,2023 07:53 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

“In my opinion, if you have gotten this role that means you are growing as a senior player. It’s like getting a reward for all that you’ve done for the team. I’m excited about this role,” the lanky all-rounder said in a video posted on DC’s twitter handle

Vice-captaincy is a reward for my hard work: Delhi Capitals’ Axar Patel

Axar Patel


Axar Patel is excited about his new role as Delhi Capitals vice-captain, terming the responsibility entrusted upon him as a reward for all the hard work he has put in for the franchise over past few seasons.


“In my opinion, if you have gotten this role that means you are growing as a senior player. It’s like getting a reward for all that you’ve done for the team. I’m excited about this role,” the lanky all-rounder said in a video posted on DC’s twitter handle. 



Also Read: Nobody can fill the gap that Rishabh Pant has left, says Delhi Capital's Axar Patel


“Our team is mostly the same, we have the same players from the last three-four years. We know our players well and that will be an important point.” 

Axar will be deputy to Australian David Warner, who has been named as DC skipper for this season in place of Rishabh Pant, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation following a horrific car accident in December. Axar said that he would provide full support to new skipper Warner.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

IPL 2023 axar patel david warner Rishabh Pant delhi capitals indian premier league cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK