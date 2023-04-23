IPL 2023: Batters could have done better, says SRH coach Brian Lara

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Brian Lara talks about the game by batters

Brian Lara. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Brian Lara felt his players could have done better with their shot selection in the middle overs.

“It was a little bit slow, a little bit of spin so it was difficult for the batters. Shot selection could have been different in those middle overs. But we are going to move on from here,” he told reporters.

About the team’s performance with the bat, he said, “As an individual, a batter and a coach you have got to put your hands up if things are not working. We have pretty mature players who understand they are not doing well and team comes first.”

