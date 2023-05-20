IPL 2023: Can CSK Capitalise?

Chennai desperate to win their last league game v DC to secure Playoffs spot

Chennai Super Kings players celebrate the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz in Chennai last Sunday. Pic/PTI

MS Dhoni may well play his last competitive match in the national capital today and there will be a sea of yellow jerseys in his support. Will that inspire Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to notch up a much-needed win over Delhi Capitals (DC) and make it to the Playoffs without relying on the results of the other matches?

CSK would not have been in such a precarious position had they got a chance to defeat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a match that was washed out when they were on top. Or for that matter, not lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous game in Chennai when they were doing so well. As the situation stands, if they defeat DC on Saturday, they will be through. Else, they will have to keep their fingers crossed till the final league match on Sunday.

No reason to panic

CSK coach Stephen Fleming was confident of his team’s chances despite recent setbacks and said that they will not press the panic button. Instead, they will focus on the players who have been doing well. “We’re second on the table. It’s not our style to chop and change just because we’ve had a loss where things didn’t go our way. We won’t do that. We might tinker with it but we’re very focused on getting the right team for Delhi,” Fleming said.

Most teams have had a roller-coaster ride right throughout the tournament, which has kept eight of the 10 teams in the fray before Friday night’s match between Punjab and KKR. CSK’s journey has been no less inconsistent, having lost five of their 13 matches. Luckily, fate is in their hands when they come up against lowly placed DC.

Though it must be said, after the way Delhi defeated Punjab in Dharamsala the other night, Chennai would be wary of them despite Delhi having no chance of making the Playoffs. Moreover, the home team, wearing an exclusive rainbow jersey to celebrate India’s unique diversity, would be determined to end a miserable season with another win in front of home fans.

After a not-so-happy start, where they had lost the first five games, DC did pick up some momentum, winning five out of their next eight matches, but it came too late for them. The plan of head coach Ricky Ponting was to make “Qilakotla” invincible, but that plan did not work out as the overseas batters Mitch Marsh, Phil Salt and Warner have struggled to get going.

Shaw returns to form

But with the return to form of opener Prithvi Shaw and Delhi’s excellent show in Dharamsala, Chennai will have their task cut out.

