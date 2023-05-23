Defending champs and table-toppers Gujarat Titans look to enter second straight final, while four-time winners Chennai Super Kings eye home glory in Qualifier 1 tonight

Gt skipper Hardik Pandya; (right) CSK captain MS Dhoni. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article IPL 2023: Champions league at Chepauk x 00:00

After 70 undulating matches across the length and breadth of the country, the wheat has been separated from the chaff. IPL-16 enters its final week with everything that has happened till date a mere footnote.

The first of the Playoff matches, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, is a repeat of the tournament opener on March 31. Defending champions and table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT), by a distance the most consistent outfit, will go toe-to-toe with universal favourites Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, the winner earning a direct ticket to the May 28 final in Ahmedabad, but the vanquished still in with a chance by virtue of having finished in the Top-2.

GT victorious at home

Hardik Pandya’s GT had lorded the only showdown between the teams this season, by five wickets in their Narendra Modi Stadium backyard, but they will be aware that in the stronghold of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, yellow will be the dominant colour. To many, Chennai have punched above their weight, but that’s what has been said of them for several seasons. There’s a reason why they have won four titles, and with Dhoni’s calming, influential hand at the wheel, their passionate fans have every reason to believe that thala (Dhoni) will carry them to a record-equalling fifth crown in what could be his farewell campaign.

Chepauk used to be an unbreachable CSK fortress in the past with its slow, low surface working to the home team’s advantage. But this year, the pitches have been different and difficult to predict, though several of them have been excellent batting surfaces that have emboldened CSK to embrace a no-fear, all-out-attack batting philosophy. Openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been the tone-setters and Shivam Dube has come into his own as a designated spin-destroyer, though against GT’s admirable Afghan twins Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad, he will have his work cut out.

‘Not sure about conditions’

Acknowledging the changed character of the Chepauk square, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said, “Other years, we have been sure, but it has just changed this year.” Fleming is adept at underplaying expectations, but he and Dhoni have formulated impeccable game plans that will, however, be challenged by Pandya’s intrepid band.

Pandya is the leadership apprentice to the master that is Dhoni and has done his reputation no harm whatsoever by masterminding a commendable run. Contributions have poured in from various quarters, with Shubman Gill in the batting forefront and Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan leading the bowling group. Gill is coming off successive tons while Shami and Rashid, with 24 wickets each, are engaged in their own little battle for the Purple Cap. Armed with such gems, GT won’t fear being washed away in the sea of yellow certain to envelop Chepauk.

3

No. of matches GT and CSK have played against each other so far. GT have won all three

Also Read: CSK vs GT Qualifier 1, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings aim for spot in final as they brace to pass 'Gill Test'