IPL 2023: Check winners, runners-up, and standout performers of all seasons

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will aim to maintain their winning streak as they take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the much-awaited tournament opener at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Pic: AFP)

The stage is set for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which returns to India again, a year after Gujarat Titans took everyone by surprise and outclassed Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals in a fairytale debut season. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will resume the home and away games this season. All the ten teams have been divided into two groups comprising five teams each. Every team will play 14 league-stage matches, including seven home and away matches. The 16th edition of the IPL will be played across 12 venues over a span of 52 days.

As always, all teams will play each other twice in the league stage. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the playoffs. The top two teams will play each other in the first playoff match, the winner would qualify for the final while the loser would get another opportunity to reach the summit clash. They would play the winner of the Eliminator, which will be played between the third and fourth teams in the points table, to seal their ticket to the final.

Matches will be held at twelve venues across the country – Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Jaipur, Kolkata, New Delhi, Mohali, Lucknow, Dharamshala and Ahmedabad. Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Kolkata will host seven matches each during the league stage, with Mohali and Jaipur playing hosts to five games each. Guwahati and Dharamshala will host two games each.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will aim to maintain their winning streak as they take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the much-awaited tournament opener at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2023: Past winners and runners-up of the tournament

2008: RR (CSK runners-up)

2009: Deccan Chargers (RCB runners-up)

2010: CSK (MI runners-up)

2011: CSK (RCB runners-up)

2012: KKR (CSK runners-up)

2013: MI (CSK runners-up)

2014: KK (KXIP runners-up)

2015: MI (CSK runners-up)

2016: SRH (RCB runners-up)

2017: MI (Rising Pune Supergiant runners-up)

2018: CSK (SRH runners-up)

2019: MI (CSK runners-up)

2020: MI (DC runners-up)

2021: CSK (KKR runners-up)

2022: Gujarat Titans (RR runners-up)

IPL 2023: Standout performers in the tournament every season

2008: Shaun Marsh (Orange Cap) - Sohail Tanvir (Purple Cap) - Yusuf Pathan (Man of the Match in final)

2009: Matthew Hayden - RP Singh - Anil Kumble

2010: Sachin Tendulkar - Pragyan Ojha - Suresh Raina

2011: Chris Gayle - Lasith Malinga - Murali Vijay

2012: Chris Gayle - Morne Morkel - Manvinder Bisla

2013: Michael Hussy - Dwayne Bravo - Kieron Pollard

2014: Robin Uthappa - Mohit Sharma - Manish Pandey

2015: David Warner - Dwayne Bravo - Rohit Sharma

2016: Virat Kohli - Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Ben Cutting

2017: David Warner - Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Krunal Pandya

2018: Kane Williamson - Andrew Tyle - Shane Watson

2019: David Warner - Imran Tahir - Jasprit Bumrah

2020: KL Rahul - Kagiso Rabada - Trent Boult

2021: KL Rahul - Harshal Patel - Ruturaj Gaikwad

2022: Jos Buttler - Yuzvendra Chahal - Hardik Pandya