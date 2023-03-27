IPL 2023: CSK's SWOT Analysis - Strengths, Weakness & Match-winners Of The Squad

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) remain among top favourites in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, primarily for the man at the helm

Chennai Super Kings (Pic Courtesy: @wplt20/Twitter)

The 41-year-old remains a top draw even though his batting heroics hasn't had a requisite return. Yet, his mere presence makes the opposition tremble with fear. In what could be his last season as a professional cricketer, Dhoni might still have some aces up his sleeves.

With IPL returning to its familiar home and away format, CSK is all set to play seven games at 'Fortress Chepauk' this season. After failing to qualify for the play-offs last season, Dhoni, who took back the captaincy from Ravindra Jadeja, would certainly like to go out on a high.

After parting ways with the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa and Chris Jordan, the franchise signed as many as seven players for the new season. Besides roping in England Test captain Ben Stokes for a whopping sum of INR 16.25 crore, Chennai also acquired the services of New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson and former Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane for IPL 2023.

Strengths

It is no secret that the mere presence of Ben Stokes will give the side a different but enigmatic look as his power-hitting could change outcome of any game. Also, one must watch out for the England star as he can deliver a magical over or two on slow Chepauk track. Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali could also prove to be very effective on tacky tracks where run-scoring could be difficult. In the opening slot, Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad look one of the most settled pairs among all teams. Ambati Rayudu, Stokes, Dhoni and Jadeja will make for a strong batting core and for low-scoring games, they can turn to Ajinkya Rahane, who could well be used as an 'Impact Player'.

Weaknesses

The absence of Mukesh Chaudhary in their ranks is a big setback after his exceptional performance last season. Deepak Chahar, who is down with recurring back and hamstring issues, also remains untested in match conditions, having missed the entire domestic season.

The biggest threat for CSK is their ageing unit and Dhoni hasn't yet produced any second line of potent Indian batters. A Rayudu or a Rahane may most certainly find it difficult to cope with pressure in high-scoring games. Lack of quality Indian spinners could be a major cause of worry for the CSK management. One of the reasons is Jadeja's slightly underwhelming T20I record in recent times. There are innumerable examples where Dhoni hasn't used Jadeja's quota of overs. There are a few left-arm spinners like U-19 World Cup winner Nishant Sindhu and Chattisgarh's Ajay Mandal but it is unlikely that Dhoni will try a rookie in a high-pressure tournament if he is not convinced.

Match-winners

One must look out for the young Simarjeet Singh and Lasith Malinga's 'action doppelganger' Matheesa Pathirana in the fast bowling department. Apart from the likes of Dhoni, Jadeja, Ashwin, Rahane, and Rayudu, 'Captain Cool' could also use 'Impact Player' rules better than many in case of overseas recruits given his strategic skills. In that case, someone like a Mitchell Santner could step up on a track like Chepauk's.

(With PTI inputs)