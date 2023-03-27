All things yellow! Dhoni spray paints seats at Chepauk ahead of IPL 2023 opener

Defending champions Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya will look to maintain their winning streak as they take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the much-awaited tournament opener at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad

As the world gears up to witness another set of nerve-wracking 20-over encounters starting March 31, the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) promises to bring back all the intensity, rivalries, and buzz among cricket fans from across the globe. Defending champions Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya will look to maintain their winning streak as they take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the much-awaited tournament opener at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The IPL fervour is at an all-time high with speculations seeming to suggest this edition will be Dhoni's last IPL appearance.

Meanwhile, the former India captain was spotted enjoying spray painting at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai. Accompanied by CSK manager Russell Radhakrishnan, Dhoni took a quick stroll around one of the stands at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which is gearing up to host the games for the first time since 2019. 'Captain Cool' was then spotted painting chairs with yellow and blue spray paint cans. The official page of CSK took to Twitter to share a video of Dhoni spray painting chairs at the stadium, with the caption that read, 'Definitely looking Yellove' Anbuden Awaiting for April 3'.

The clip so far has amassed over 200,000 views and over 15,000 likes. One user wrote, "I hope whoever gets them (the painted seats) doesn't take them back home with them.(sic)." "Can anyone book that seat for me?" wrote another.

