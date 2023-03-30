Breaking News
Maharashtra govt asks private hospitals to hold health drives
Grant Road triple murder: ‘He now knows he may hang and wants to meet family’
Mumbai: WR leaves CR far behind in 15-car race
Mumbai: BMC gets hospitals to keep COVID beds ready
Passenger loses over Rs 8 lakh from checked-in bag at Mumbai airport
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2023 DC set to name Porel as Rishabh Pants replacement

IPL 2023: DC set to name Porel as Rishabh Pant’s replacement

Updated on: 30 March,2023 07:49 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Apart from Porel, the three other uncapped wicketkeepers—Sheldon Jackson, Luvnith Sisodia and Vivek Singh—were put through a series of match simulation exercises and were monitored by the Capitals coaching group

IPL 2023: DC set to name Porel as Rishabh Pant’s replacement

Rishabh Pant


Delhi Capitals are set to sign Bengal wicket-keeper batter Abishek Porel as a replacement for the injured Rishabh Pant.


As per a ESPNcricinfo report, Porel’s signing comes following a series of practice games at a week-long preparatory camp of the franchise in the national capital.



Also read: Ricky Ponting: Impossible to replace Rishabh Pant


Apart from Porel, the three other uncapped wicketkeepers—Sheldon Jackson, Luvnith Sisodia and Vivek Singh—were put through a series of match simulation exercises and were monitored by the Capitals coaching group.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

IPL 2023 indian premier league Rishabh Pant delhi capitals cricket news sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK