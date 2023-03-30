IPL 2023: DC set to name Porel as Rishabh Pant’s replacement

Apart from Porel, the three other uncapped wicketkeepers—Sheldon Jackson, Luvnith Sisodia and Vivek Singh—were put through a series of match simulation exercises and were monitored by the Capitals coaching group

Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals are set to sign Bengal wicket-keeper batter Abishek Porel as a replacement for the injured Rishabh Pant.

As per a ESPNcricinfo report, Porel’s signing comes following a series of practice games at a week-long preparatory camp of the franchise in the national capital.

Apart from Porel, the three other uncapped wicketkeepers—Sheldon Jackson, Luvnith Sisodia and Vivek Singh—were put through a series of match simulation exercises and were monitored by the Capitals coaching group.

