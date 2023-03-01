Breaking News
I have started enjoying the smallest things in life: Rishabh Pant

Updated on: 01 March,2023 09:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS

When asked how his life has changed after such an incident, Pant revealed how has started to value the smallest things in life.  “I’ve gained a fresh perspective on how I view my life now,” Pant said in an exclusive interview to IANS

I have started enjoying the smallest things in life: Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant


India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who is currently on the road to recovery after surviving a horrific car accident last December, shared a positive update on his fitness, saying: “I am much better now and making some good progress.” 


When asked how his life has changed after such an incident, Pant revealed how has started to value the smallest things in life.  “I’ve gained a fresh perspective on how I view my life now,” Pant said in an exclusive interview to IANS.



Also read: Ind vs Aus Test Series: KS is no Pant, but Bharat need him!


“Something I value today is enjoying my life to the fullest and this includes the smallest of things that we ignore in our daily routine,” Pant said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

