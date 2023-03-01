I have started enjoying the smallest things in life: Rishabh Pant

When asked how his life has changed after such an incident, Pant revealed how has started to value the smallest things in life. “I’ve gained a fresh perspective on how I view my life now,” Pant said in an exclusive interview to IANS

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who is currently on the road to recovery after surviving a horrific car accident last December, shared a positive update on his fitness, saying: “I am much better now and making some good progress.”

When asked how his life has changed after such an incident, Pant revealed how has started to value the smallest things in life. “I’ve gained a fresh perspective on how I view my life now,” Pant said in an exclusive interview to IANS.

“Something I value today is enjoying my life to the fullest and this includes the smallest of things that we ignore in our daily routine,” Pant said.

