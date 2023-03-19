IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals unveil new jersey ahead of upcoming season

IPL 2020 runners-up Delhi Capitals on Sunday launched their new jersey ahead of the upcoming season of the cash-rich tournament, during the Savera Run for Good event, here

Trainee cricket players from Prestige Warriors, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) providing free cricket coaching to underprivileged children, pose with the newly launched jersey of the Indian Premier League's (IPL) team Delhi Capitals.Pic/AFP

A few Delhi Capitals players - Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Aman Khan and Pravin Dubey unveiled the official jersey before a group of underprivileged children from the Savera Association, who became the first beneficiaries of the team's official IPL 2023 jersey.

"I really like the feel of the jersey. We are currently working on our fitness and all the players have come into the DC camp after playing in the domestic season. Everyone is in good form," said Sakariya, the left-arm fast-bowler.

"The energy in the Delhi Capitals jersey launch event was really good. The new jersey is well made. The mood in the Delhi Capitals camp is great and we are preparing well for the upcoming IPL season," added Ripal.

In the last IPL season, Delhi missed out on a place in the playoffs, having finished at fifth place after amassing 14 points in as many games.

For IPL 2023, which will revert back to its home and away format and to begin on March 31, Australia opener David Warner will lead the team in absence of Rishabh Pant, with Axar Patel serving as his deputy and Ricky Ponting being the head coach.

Delhi Capitals will open their IPL 2023 campaign against KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants on April 1 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

