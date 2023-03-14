TATA IPL 2023 tickets booking: Check ticket prices and where to buy them online

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will aim to maintain their winning streak as they take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the much-awaited tournament opener at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad

IPL 2022 Trophy (Pic Courtesy: BCCI/IPL)

Be it scintillating maximums, unrivalled bowling depth, or effortless fielding, the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was definitely one to savour. As the world gears up to witness a series of nerve-wracking IPL encounters starting March 31, the T20 cricket enigma has seemed to only get the better of us. Defending champions Gujarat Titans will aim to maintain their winning streak as they take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the much-awaited tournament opener at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

As the IPL 2023 will be played on home and away basis, the Indian board is believed to be expecting high demand for tickets as fans will look to catch their favourite stars in live action. Mumbai Indians is by far the only team which has played matches on its home turf in the past three years.

The ticket sales have begun in full swing and the fans can buy them on Paytm Insider and Bookmyshow. A minimum amount of Rs 800 has to be paid per ticket for the GT vs CSK opener. Besides, special arrangements have been in place for all wheelchair-bound fans at the stadium, tickets of which will be sold on a first come first serve basis.

How to buy IPL 2023 tickets online? Here’s all you need to know

Step 1: Visit either of the Paytm Insider or the Bookmyshow websites.

Step 2: Search for the list of ten teams for IPL 2023 with their names and logos.

Step 3: You may now click on the team icon you wish to watch live, which will in turn redirect you to a new page with the team’s list of matches.

Step 4: You may then select the date according to your convenience. Then, select the ticket based on your price range and proceed to payment using UPI or Net Banking.