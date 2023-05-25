"That is what we have done over the years. People don't expect us to do what we have done, but we managed to," a pleased Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony

Mumbai Indians bowler Akash Madhwal celebrates with teammate Rohit Sharma the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants batter Ravi Bishnoi during the IPL 2023 Eliminator cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article IPL 2023: I knew Akash has skills and character to do job, says Rohit x 00:00

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma had no doubt about unheralded Akash Madhwal's talent during his two years in the set-up and hence he was confident that the Uttarakhand player would do the job for the team if he is persisted with.

Madhwal, an engineer from Uttarakhand, had figures of 5 for 5 in 3.3 overs as Mumbai Indians inched one step closer to summit clash with a 81-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL Eliminator on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That is what we have done over the years. People don't expect us to do what we have done, but we managed to," a pleased Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

On Madhwal, the MI skipper said that he had watched his progress with MI for the last two years.

"He (Akash) was the part of the team last year as a support bowler, and once Jofra (Archer) was gone and I knew he had skills and the character to do the job for us," Rohit said.

As a successful IPL captain, Rohit knows the art of man management better than most of his contemporaries.

"Over the years, we have seen many guys coming in from Mumbai Indians and playing for India. It is important to make them (youngsters) feel special and make them feel part of the team, my job is to just make them comfortable in the middle," the India captain said.

"They (youngsters like Madhwal) are very clear in their roles about what they need to do for the team and that's what you want."

There were three run-outs during the LSG run chase and the skipper himself was involved in two of them, including a direct hit to get rid of Krishanppa Gowtham.

"As a team, we enjoyed it (fielding). Good to see everyone contributing on the field. Coming to Chennai, we knew whole team needs to come to the party. At Wankhede, you need one or two brilliant performances, but here it is a different ball game."

Also Read: Rohit Sharma reflects on India's WTC final journey, says job is not done yet

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever