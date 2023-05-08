Siraj has been lethal with the new ball this season but he was at the receiving end on Saturday night when Salt took him to the cleaners in the fifth over of the run chase

Phil Salt

Listen to this article IPL 2023: 'I’m very satisfied with my knock against RCB,' says DC’s Phil Salt x 00:00

A little bit of “needling” from RCB’s best bowler Mohammad Siraj spurred Phil Salt to play a match winning innings for Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla. Siraj has been lethal with the new ball this season but he was at the receiving end on Saturday night when Salt took him to the cleaners in the fifth over of the run chase.

Salt emerged as the undisputed winner following a heated exchange with Siraj, who was seen pointing fingers at the English opener after bowling a bouncer. The 19-run over saw Salt smash couple of sixes and a four and Siraj wasn’t given another spell. Salt’s breathtaking 87 off 45 in his debut IPL season set up an emphatic win for the hosts. He said his chat with Siraj had a lot to do with the intensity of their away game against RCB at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

“I am very satisfied with the knock. Obviously, there was a little bit of needle. A lot of our pre-match talk was about really taking it to them, which I felt we did really well. There were a few words and a bit of needle. It spurs on most blokes to be honest, certainly myself,” said the destructive England keeper-batter. It was a conscious decision from Salt to take the attack to Siraj as rattling the opposition’s best bowler sends “calm” to the dressing room. “If you take on a side’s best bowler and win that particular battle, the message it sends back to the dug-out is one of calm.”

Also Read: IPL 2023: Philip Salt outshines Kohli, Lomror; powers Delhi Capitals to 7-wicket win over RCB

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever