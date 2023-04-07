Breaking News
IPL 2023: Injured Jos Buttler could miss next match v DC

Updated on: 07 April,2023 10:25 AM IST  |  Guwahati
PTI |

Ravichandran Ashwin was promoted as an opener as Buttler, who injured his little finger while taking a catch to dismiss PBKS batter Shahrukh Khan, was getting stitches on his finger

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati. Pic/AFP


Rajasthan Royals’ batting mainstay Jos Buttler has got multiple stitches on the little finger of his left hand during the team’s IPL game against Punjab Kings and could miss his team’s next game against Delhi Capitals on April 8.


Ravichandran Ashwin was promoted as an opener as Buttler, who injured his little finger while taking a catch to dismiss PBKS batter Shahrukh Khan, was getting stitches on his finger.



Also read: IPL 2023: Dhawan, Prabhsimran power Punjab to 197-4 against Rajasthan Royals


“Jos was not fit. He was getting stitches for his finger after the catch,” skipper Sanju Samson said during the post-match presentation.

