IPL 2023: Injured Jos Buttler could miss next match v DC

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati. Pic/AFP

Rajasthan Royals’ batting mainstay Jos Buttler has got multiple stitches on the little finger of his left hand during the team’s IPL game against Punjab Kings and could miss his team’s next game against Delhi Capitals on April 8.

Ravichandran Ashwin was promoted as an opener as Buttler, who injured his little finger while taking a catch to dismiss PBKS batter Shahrukh Khan, was getting stitches on his finger.

“Jos was not fit. He was getting stitches for his finger after the catch,” skipper Sanju Samson said during the post-match presentation.

