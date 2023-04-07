Breaking News
IPL 2023: Jaffer lauds Singh for standing up in Bairstow’s absence

Updated on: 07 April,2023 07:46 AM IST  |  Guwahati
IANS

“Apart from this season, he’s never got a consistent run because of various reasons as we have Jonny Bairstow, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have batted at these spots before. This time, he’s got his chance and has scored consistent runs, so he’s been a fabulous player,” said Jaffer in the post-match conference

PBKS’ Prabhsimran Singh en route his 60 v RR at Guwahati. Pic/AFP; (right) Wasim Jaffer


Punjab Kings’ batting coach Wasim Jaffer has showered praise on opener Prabhsimran Singh for his impressive batting display and said that his consistent run is a good sign as the team are missing the services of Jonny Bairstow. 


PBKS rode on half-centuries from captain Shikhar Dhawan (86 not out) and Prabhsimran Singh (60) to post a huge total of 197-4 in 20 overs. Prabhsimran along with Dhawan slammed the Royals’ bowlers to all parts of the ground to bring up the team’s 50 in just 4.2 overs. The 22-year-old continued his attacking approach to smash his maiden IPL 50 off just 28 balls, laced with seven fours and two sixes.



IPL 2023 indian premier league wasim jaffer Punjab Kings rajasthan royals cricket news sports news

