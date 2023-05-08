At the time of going to press, SRH were 45-0 in five overs. Buttler missed a well-deserved century as he got out in the penultimate over with five runs short

RR opener Jos Buttler against SRH yesterday. Pic/AFP

IPL 2023: Jos Buttler's 95 helps RR post massive 214-2 against SRH

English opener Jos Buttler and captain Sanju Samson struck commanding half-centuries as Rajasthan Royals piled up 214-2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. After a 54-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal (35), Buttler (95 off 59 balls) stitched another 138 runs with Samson (66 not out) in 13.3 overs to steer the Royals to a big total after opting to bat.

At the time of going to press, SRH were 45-0 in five overs. Buttler missed a well-deserved century as he got out in the penultimate over with five runs short. He hit 10 fours and four sixes during his crafty innings. Samson’s 38-ball unbeaten knock was studded with four boundaries and five sixes. The SRH bowlers looked clueless throughout the innings with all of them bleeding runs.

The Royals made a rollicking start, reaching 61 for one at the end of the Powerplay, thanks to a quick-fire 35 off just 18 balls from the talented Jaiswal who continued his fine form this season to reach 1000 IPL runs. The youngster struck two maximums off Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-0-44-1) and Marco Jansen (4-0-44-1) as well as five fours but fell to a soft dismissal of the latter bowler in the fifth over. Jansen extracted extra bounce from a slower off-cutter and Jaiswal simply lofted the ball on to the hands of T Natarajan.

