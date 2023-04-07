KKR's Suyash Sharma's similarity with Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra leaves Internet astounded

If 'Lord' Shardul Thakur powered Kolkata Knight Riders to a mammoth 204 with his 29-ball 68, it was 19-year-old Suyash Sharma who made a tremendous 'impact' in the second innings as an 'impact player' in place of Venkatesh Iyer

If 'Lord' Shardul Thakur powered Kolkata Knight Riders to a mammoth 204 with his 29-ball 68, it was 19-year-old Suyash Sharma who made a tremendous 'impact' in the second innings as an 'impact player' in place of Venkatesh Iyer. The long-haired mystery spinner scalped two crucial wickets in a single over to leave RCB reeling at 86 for eight.

Suyash bagged his maiden wicket with a tossed up delivery aimed at Anuj Rawat who was dismissed for one run and in space of just three balls, he claimed a prized-scalp of veteSuyash Sharma, TATA IPL 2023, IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders, KKR vs RCB, ipl news, Suyash Sharma IPL, Suyash Sharma impact player, IPL 2023 news, KKR, KKR IPL, Suyash Sharma KKR, Suyash Sharma age, Suyash Sharma statsran Dinesh Karthik with a fuller delivery. The little known U-25 spinner hailing from Delhi, who played only white ball cricket at age-group level, before being snapped at the auction this year, formed a deadly combination with Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy in KKR's comprehensive win against Bangalore.

Playing in his debut match, Suyash looked unstirred in front of a capacity crowd of about 67,000. Sporting a head band to keep his flowing mane in check, Suyash has some uncanny resemblance with Indian Olympic gold medal winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. He has a quick run-up, as batters looked tentative against the youngsters.

While Suyash's spell was one of the biggest talking points of the match, his resemblance with Chopra grabbed most attention among the Twitter users. 'Is it just me or Suyash Sharma really look like lite version of Neeraj Chopra?' wrote an user, while another exclaimed, 'Suyash Sharma is looking like younger brother of Neeraj Chopra (sic).' Here is how Twitter reacted.

Suyash Sharma is looking like younger brother of Neeraj Chopra. — Shefali (@DrShefali23) April 6, 2023

This Suyash Sharma has a run-up like Imran Tahir and he can bowl both off spin and leg spin.Also,he looks like Neeraj Choprað. — Delhi Capitals Fan (@pantiyerfc) April 6, 2023

Neeraj Chopra trends as Suyash Sharma takes wicket in ipl..waah re ipl ki audienceð¤£ðð#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/KwHjchUQJ9 — NcStan (@NeerajChopraFc_) April 6, 2023

Coming to the match, Thakur hammered the joint-fastest fifty of the season off 20 balls and shared an entertaining 103-run wicket partnership off 47 balls with Rinku Singh (46 off 33). In reply, RCB failed to last the distance and folded up for 123 in 17.4 overs with the trio of Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and debutant Suyash sharing eight wickets among themselves. It was also KKR's first win of the season.

