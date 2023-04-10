Breaking News
IPL 2023: Lone warrior Dhawan guides Punjab to 143-9 v Hyderabad

Updated on: 10 April,2023 08:09 AM IST  |  Hyderabad
N Jagannath Das | sports@mid-day.com

Even though the SRH bowlers held centre stage, it was skipper Shikhar Dhawan (99 not out; 66 balls 12x4, 5x6), who stole the show with the willow to give Kings a fighting total.

Punjab skipper Shikhar Dhawan during his 99 not out yesterday. Pic/AFP


Leg-spinner Mayank Markande (4-15) made a dream debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad as the home team contained Punjab Kings for 143-9 on Sunday. Even though the SRH bowlers held centre stage, it was skipper Shikhar Dhawan (99 not out; 66 balls 12x4, 5x6), who stole the show with the willow to give Kings a fighting total. SRH won the toss and decided to bowl, a decision that was vindicated with a first-ball wicket when Bhuvneshwar Kumar trapped the dangerous Prabhsimran Singh in front. 


South African Marco Jansen, playing in his first match, made further inroads into the Punjab’s citadel by removing Matthew Short, who came in for the injured Bhanuka Rajpaksha, and Jitesh Sharma. Punjab were reduced to 22-3 in 3.5 overs. At the time of going to press, SRH were 54-2 in nine overs.



Earlier, it was a perfect start for SRH, who were relentless to put Punjab on the mat. Left-hander Sam Curran tried to pull the team out of a hole with a 15-ball 22 before he went for a wild heave against leg-spinner Mayank Markande and was caught at third man. SRH were on top as Umran Malik had Impact Player Sikander Raza caught at deep third man. It became 74-6 in 10.4 overs with Markande trapping Shah Rukh Khan leg before even as the batter went for the DRS in vain.


With their tails up, Umran Malik began to bowl at good pace. He yorked left-hander Harpreet Brar with a swinging yorker. Rahul Chahar became Markande’s third victim and the leg-spinner completed his four-wicket haul by bowling Nathan Ellis to finish with figures of 4-0-15-4. He took a wicket in each of his overs. However, even as wickets tumbled at the other end Dhawan stood like a rock. He kept the SRH attack at bay and got his 50 off 42 balls.

Brief scores
PBKS 143-9 (S Dhawan 99*, S Curran 22; M Markande 4-15, M Jansen 2-16, U Malik 2-32) v SRH (Scores incomplete)

