SRH’s batting has let them down: Anil Kumble

Updated on: 09 April,2023 07:29 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Anil Kumble. Pic/AFP


Former India captain Anil Kumble believes that Sunrisers’ batting has let them down in their first two matches.


“It is not the greatest of starts. Even I had them in my Top 4 and I still believe that they have a good side, a very good batting line up. They have not fired. Their batting has let them down in both the matches,” he told the broadcasters, JioCinema.



