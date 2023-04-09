SRH’s batting has let them down: Anil Kumble

“It is not the greatest of starts. Even I had them in my Top 4 and I still believe that they have a good side, a very good batting line up. They have not fired. Their batting has let them down in both the matches,” he told the broadcasters, JioCinema

Anil Kumble. Pic/AFP

Former India captain Anil Kumble believes that Sunrisers’ batting has let them down in their first two matches.

“It is not the greatest of starts. Even I had them in my Top 4 and I still believe that they have a good side, a very good batting line up. They have not fired. Their batting has let them down in both the matches,” he told the broadcasters, JioCinema.

Also read: IPL 2023: Lacklustre Sunrisers Hyderabad eye elusive win over high-flying Punjab Kings