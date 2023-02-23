IPL 2023: Proteas' star all-rounder Aiden Markram to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad

South Africa all-rounder Aiden Markram was on Thursday named as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming India Premier League (IPL) season, starting March 31

Aiden Markram (Pic Courtesy: AP)

South Africa all-rounder Aiden Markram was on Thursday named as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming India Premier League (IPL) season, starting March 31.

"THE. WAIT. IS. OVER. #OrangeArmy, say hello to our new captain Aiden Markram," SRH announce on its twitter handle.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson had led SRH in the last season, where they finished a disappointing eighth in 10-team tournament with six wins and eight losses.

Williamson was released by SRH ahead of this year's auction, where Gujarat Titans bought his services.

SRH will play their opening match against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad on April 2.

Also Read: IPL 2023: Full match schedule, venue, time, date

Markram was front-runner for the job after leading SRH's sister franchise, Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the inaugural SA20 title in Johannesburg recently.

The 29-year-old batting all-rounder was in tremendous form in the SA20 league, leading his team from the front and in the process won the player-of-the-tournament award for his his 366 runs and 11 wickets.

The IPL 2023 begins on March 31 with the opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever