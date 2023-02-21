Breaking News
IPL’s digital broadcast in 12 languages

Updated on: 21 February,2023 09:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Karan Shankar | mailbag@mid-day.com

Representation pic. Pic/iStock


A slew of online innovations have been planned for the upcoming Indian Premier League by JioCinema, the digital broadcasters of the multi-million dollar franchise-based league.


Besides the event set to be telecast in 12 different languages across both audio and video, viewers will also have access to interesting and interactive features like real-time multi-camera footage, where they can switch between four cameras to select their preferred viewing angle.



Also Read: IPL 2023 to begin from March 31; Gujarat Titans-Chennai Super Kings to lock horns in tournament opener


A new Hype mode will provide real-time match statistics like wagon wheels and worm-graphs besides trivia questions and interactions with virtual guests. VR headsets and glasses by Jio will also be sold separately to provide an in-stadia experience for the online viewer.

indian premier league IPL 2023 sports news cricket news

