IPL’s digital broadcast in 12 languages

Besides the event set to be telecast in 12 different languages across both audio and video, viewers will also have access to interesting and interactive features like real-time multi-camera footage, where they can switch between four cameras to select their preferred viewing angle.

Representation pic. Pic/iStock

A slew of online innovations have been planned for the upcoming Indian Premier League by JioCinema, the digital broadcasters of the multi-million dollar franchise-based league.

A new Hype mode will provide real-time match statistics like wagon wheels and worm-graphs besides trivia questions and interactions with virtual guests. VR headsets and glasses by Jio will also be sold separately to provide an in-stadia experience for the online viewer.