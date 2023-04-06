IPL 2023: 'Lord' Shardul runs riot against RCB, becomes fastest Indian to hit 50

Shardul Thakur and opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (57 off 44 balls) cracked fine half-centuries while Rinku Singh scored a 33-ball 46 as KKR made a fine recovery from 89 for five

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur looked an organised player and anchored the innings with a calm and composed 29-ball-68 as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made a competitive 204 for 7 in their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. Both Thakur and opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (57 off 44 balls) cracked fine half-centuries while Rinku Singh scored a 33-ball 46 as KKR made a fine recovery from 89 for five.

On a day explosive KKR batter Andre Russell fell for a golden duck, Gurbaz (57; 44b) laid the foundation before Thakur showed his mettle as a power-hitter to take them past 200-mark after RCB opted to bowl. With this innings, Thakur became the fastest Indian to smash a half-century in the ongoing edition of the tournament. The 31-year-old has played a blinder so far and has taken his side out of the mud. Thakur came into bat when KKR were at 89/5, but then has played an inning to remember. He showed impeccable skills of batting and cleared the fence with ease with his shots.

Coming to the match, KKR were reeling at 47/3 but Gurbaz led the charge against the 'local' Bengal pacer Akash Deep, pulling him for a six before collecting back-to-back boundaries. Overall, he hit six fours and three sixes. Gurbaz took a review to overturn an LBW decision on 30 and raced to a 38-ball fifty with a powerful sweep over long leg boundary.

Thakur then took Akash Deep to cleaners in his knock studded with nine fours and three sixes. Apart from Willey (4-1-16-2), none of the RCB bowlers failed to impress and Akash Deep conceded 30 runs from his two overs. Siraj also looked wayward and returned with 1/44 from his four overs. They also leaked 23 runs in extras.

