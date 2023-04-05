KKR ropes in opener Jason Roy a day after Shakib Al Hasan opts out of IPL 2023

The two-time IPL champions were dealt a huge injury blow after Iyer was ruled out for the entire season due to back injury, while Shakib pulled out citing personal and national commitments

Jason Roy (Pic: AFP)

Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday have roped in England opener Jason Roy to replace regular captain Shreyas Iyer and the abrupt pullout of Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. However, Roy is set to miss the side's home fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday but will be available for selection for the team's next match against Gujarat Titans on April 9.

"Kolkata Knight Riders have signed England's Jason Roy for Rs 2.8 crore for the TATA IPL 2023 from his base price of Rs 1.5 crore," KKR said in a statement.

Roy, who last played in the 2021 season for Sunrisers Hyderabad, first featured in the 2017 edition of the IPL for Gujarat Lions. The 32-year-old played five games in 2021, scoring 150 runs, including a half-century.

He has played 64 T20Is for England, scoring 1,522 runs at a strike-rate of 137.61 with eight half-centuries. As per reports, Roy is likely to replace Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the squad, who opened in their match against Punjab Kings and scored 22 from 16 balls. The purple brigade already have N Jagadeesan to don the gloves.

Meanwhile, the side will look to bounce back from a seven-run defeat to Punjab Kings in their season opener. Batting first, Punjab Kings racked up 191 as Bhanuka Rajapaksa top-scored with 50 off 32 deliveries. The two-time champions didn't have a perfect start, having lost half their side in the 11th over. Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell were the only glimmers of hope after the duo forged a 50-run stand, but everything went for a toss after both headed back to the pavilion.

