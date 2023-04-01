Breaking News
IPL 2023: MI name Sandeep Warrier as replacement for Bumrah

Updated on: 01 April,2023 08:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Mumbai Indians will kick off their campaign with an away game against RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on April 2.

IPL 2023: MI name Sandeep Warrier as replacement for Bumrah

Sandeep Warrier. Pic/AFP


Mumbai Indians on Friday replaced injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah with Sandeep Warrier for the 2023 Indian Premier League. Bumrah was ruled out of the entire tournament due to a back injury. 


Warrier, who has played 66 First-Class, 69 List A and 68 T20 matches in the domestic circuit taking 217, 83 and 62 wickets respectively, made his debut for India in the shortest format at Colombo in July 2021 against Sri Lanka. Mumbai Indians will kick off their campaign with an away game against RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on April 2.



