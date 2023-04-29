Breaking News
IPL 2023: Momentum with Delhi, but Sunrisers eye revival

Updated on: 29 April,2023 07:22 AM IST  |  New Delhi
A Correspondent |

Delhi, at least, have the momentum with them having won their last two games. Hyderabad, however, have lost three on the trot, including one against Delhi in Hyderabad on Monday

IPL 2023: Momentum with Delhi, but Sunrisers eye revival

DC skipper David Warner

IPL 2023: Momentum with Delhi, but Sunrisers eye revival
It’s a clash between two misfiring teams. Hosts Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have won just two games each of the seven so far. Both sides have had their share of problems and time is running out for both as they are languishing at the bottom of the points table.


Delhi, at least, have the momentum with them having won their last two games. Hyderabad, however, have lost three on the trot, including one against Delhi in Hyderabad on Monday. It was a close game as the hosts fell short of the target by just seven runs. Hyderabad can take confidence from the fact that they ran their rivals close and if they can show greater intensity, they can overcome their opponents at Qila Kotla (the home team calls the Arun Jaitley Stadium that).



Delhi, however, have found defending at Kotla rather tough, and have won just one of the three games here so far. Their hopes in the IPL now rest on winning the remaining four home games, besides a couple of away matches. Delhi’s biggest problem has been their batting as, barring skipper David Warner, the other batsmen have failed to contribute substantially. Head coach Ricky Ponting and Director Sourav Ganguly have been giving pep talks to their players and hopefully, this night game against Hyderabad can turn the tide in their favour.


Earlier in the tournament, Ponting was honest in admitting that the playing combinations haven’t worked for his side and that they need to ring in the necessary changes before it’s too late.

Similar is the case with Hyderabad’s head coach Brian Lara, who, in the past, has admitted that the bowlers have been doing a good job of restricting the opponents, but the batters need to be more aggressive in the Powerplay.

