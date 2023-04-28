IPL 2023 Playoffs: What remains at stake for the ten teams? All you need to know

As things stand halfway through the tournament at the moment, Rajasthan Royals are seated atop the table with Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings trailing them at second and third respectively with ten points each

Marcus Stoinis (R) plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants (Pic: AFP)

As things stand halfway through the tournament at the moment, Rajasthan Royals are seated atop the table with Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings trailing them at second and third respectively with ten points each. The battle for the third and fourth spots continues to intensify with three teams sharing eight points, i.e. Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings, and two at six, i.e. Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom, having bagged only four points each.

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will play host to the four playoff matches of the Indian Premier League 2023. After the conclusion of the league stage on May 21, the four teams will travel to the two cities, where the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played at Chepauk on May 23 and 24, while the world's largest cricket stadium, in Ahmedabad, will conduct the Qualifier 2 and the Final on May 26 and 28.

Weeks ahead of the IPL 2023 Playoffs, let's take a close look at what remains at stake for all the ten teams in the tournament.

Delhi Capitals

To secure a spot in the playoffs, Delhi needs to put a stop to their recent decline. While they continue to languish at the bottom of the points table with four points another defeat could put the side in a more uncomfortable position. With seven more games left, Delhi can secure a maximum of 18 points. Winning all the remaining games could see them make it to the Playoffs.

Remaining fixtures:

Apr 29: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 7:30 PM

May 2: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals at 7:30 PM

May 6: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 7:30 PM

May 10: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals at 7:30 PM

May 13: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings at 7:30 PM

May 17: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals at 7:30 PM

May 20: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings at 3:30 PM

Past performances: Finished fifth in the last season under Rishabh Pant's captaincy.

No. of times qualified for Playoffs: 6 out of 15

Best Result: 2nd (2020)

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals have had a decent start to their campaign in the IPL 2023 season. The side reclaimed the top spot in the points table with a commanding 32-run win against CSK on Thursday. With eight matches already played and seven more to go, the team will look to maintain their momentum and secure a place in the playoffs.

Remaining Fixtures:

Apr 30: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals at 7:30 PM

May 5: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans at 7:30 PM

May 7: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 7:30 PM

May 11: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals at 7:30 PM

May 14: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 3:30 PM

May 19: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals at 7:30 PM

Past performances: The inaugural edition winner Royals finished as the runner-up last year.

No. of times Qualified for Playoffs: 5 out of 13

Best Result: Winner (2008)

Lucknow Super Giants

Currently fourth in the points table with eight points, LSG have made a promising start to their IPL 2023 campaign. With seven more matches to go, the team will be looking to build on their early momentum and secure a place in the playoffs.

Remaining Fixtures:

Apr 28: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants at 7:30 PM

May 1: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 7:30 PM

May 3: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings at 3:30 PM

May 7: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants at 3:30 PM

May 13: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants at 3:30 PM

May 16: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians at 7:30 PM

May 20: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants at 7:30 PM

Past performances: Like Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants too made their appearance in the last season but finished fourth.

No. of times Qualified for Playoffs: 1 out of 1

Best Result: 4th (2022)

Chennai Super Kings

Despite being plagued by injuries throughout the tournament every now and then, CSK managed to secure ten points from eight games and dropped to the third spot after their recent defeat against Royals.

Remaining Fixtures:

Apr 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings at 3:30 PM

May 3: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings at 3:30 PM

May 6: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians at 3:30 PM

May 10: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals at 7:30 PM

May 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 7:30 PM

May 20: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings at 3:30 PM

Past performances: Four-time champions CSK ended the last season in the ninth position.

No. of times Qualified for Playoffs: 11 out of 13

Best Result: Winner (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021)

Also Read: Fourth week of IPL: Great for Arshdeep, Rahane, not so good for KL, Arjun

Gujarat Titans

As one would expect, defending champions Gujarat have been exceptional throughout the season. Though the Pandya-led Titans appeared formidable in some games, the Rinku Singh blitzkrieg exposed their vulnerabilities. With ten points from seven games, Pandya & Co have seven games remaining to make some necessary course corrections. To secure a place in the playoffs, the Titans need to achieve at least four wins in their remaining games and seal the 18-point mark.

Remaining Fixtures:

Apr 29: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans at 3:30 PM

May 2: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals at 7:30 PM

May 5: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans at 7:30 PM

May 7: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants at 3:30 PM

May 12: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans at 7:30 PM

May 15: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 7:30 PM

May 21: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans at 7:30 PM

Past performances: Making their debut in the IPL 2022 season, Titans won their maiden trophy by beating Royals.

No. of times Qualified for Playoff: 01 out of 01

Best Result: Winner (2022)

Punjab Kings

Losing Jonny Bairstow was a significant setback for the team, and to make matters even worse, both Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone are currently recovering from injuries. With seven games remaining in the tournament, PBKS will need to win at least five matches to secure their spot in the playoffs.

Remaining Fixtures:

Apr 28: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants at 7:30 PM

Apr 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings at 3:30 PM

May 3: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians at 7:30 PM

May 8: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings at 7:30 PM

May 13: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings at 7:30 PM

May 17: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals at 7:30 PM

May 19: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals at 7:30 PM

Past performances: Punjab Kings, who have been struggling to lay hands on the IPL Trophy since 2008, finished sixth last year. It is the only active team to have the lowest appearance in the IPL playoffs so far.

No. of times Qualified for Playoffs: 2 out of 15

Best Result: Runner-up (2014)

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai has all hopes relied on Jason Behrendorff to deliver in the absence of Jofra Archer, who is still recovering from an elbow injury. With six points from games, Rohit Sharma & Co. have seven games remaining in the tournament and need to win at least six matches to secure a spot in the playoffs. Additionally, they must also improve their net run rate to increase their chances of qualifying.

Remaining Fixtures:

Apr 30: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals at 7:30 PM

May 3: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians at 7:30 PM

May 6: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians at 3:30 PM

May 9: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 7:30 PM

May 12: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans at 7:30 PM

May 16: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians at 7:30 PM

May 21: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 3:30 PM

Past performances: Five-time champions Mumbai finished last in IPL 2022.

No. of times qualified for Playoffs: 9 out of 15

Best Result: Winner (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020)

Also Read: IPL 2023 Points Table: Clinical Royals reclaim top spot with 32-run win over CSK



Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR has had a bittersweet performance throughout IPL 2023 and has several gaps to fill. Although the absence of Shreyas Iyer presents a challenge, players like Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer have stepped up on several occasions. Despite their valiant efforts, KKR has only managed to secure six points from eight games, and will need to win all of their remaining six games to secure a spot in the Playoffs.

Remaining Fixtures:

Apr 29: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans at 3:30 PM

May 4: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 7:30 PM

May 8: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings at 7:30 PM

May 11: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals at 7:30 PM

May 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 7:30 PM

May 20: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants at 7:30 PM

Past performances: The Knights finished seventh in the last season.

No. of times qualified for Playoffs: 7 out of 15

Best Result: Winner (2012, 2014)

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB has been facing some challenges in their bowling unit due to the absence of Josh Hazlewood, and the departure of Reece Topley has only worsened matters. However, Mohammed Siraj has been in red-hot form throughout the season. In terms of batting, only a few top-order batters, including Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell, have been performing well, while the rest are yet to deliver on the biggest stage. With eight points from eight games, RCB will need to win their remaining six games to secure a spot in the Playoffs.

Remaining Fixtures:

May 1: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 7:30 PM

May 6: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 7:30 PM

May 9: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 7:30 PM

May 14: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 3:30 PM

May 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 7:30 PM

May 21: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans at 7:30 PM

Past performances: Royal Challengers is also one among the three teams who are still awaiting their maiden trophy. The side finished third last year.

No. of times qualified for Playoffs: 8 out of 15

Best Result: 0

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH’s once-powerful bowling line-up has now become a cause of concern due to an unstable Playing XI. Even seasoned players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been out of form. In the batting department, the team lacks finesse and edge with even captain Aiden Markram and Mayank Agarwal struggling to find form. To have a chance at smoothly qualifying for the playoffs, SRH needs to win all seven of its remaining games.

Remaining Fixtures:

Apr 29: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 7:30 PM

May 4: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 7:30 PM

May 7: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 7:30 PM

May 13: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants at 3:30 PM

May 15: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 7:30 PM

May 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 7:30 PM

May 21: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 3:30 PM

Past performances: Sunrisers finished eighth in the previous edition.

No. of times qualified for Playoffs: 6 out of 10

Best Result: Winner (2016)

Also Read: IPL 2023 Playoff & Final: Schedule, squads, points table, live streaming, & more