IPL 2023: No upside at Uppal

Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost four of their fives games at home and Lucknow, their recent upheavals notwithstanding, could come out winners today

Sunrisers Hyderabad players during their match v Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, last month. PIC/BCCI; IPL

Ninth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad need to break the home jinx to harbour any hopes of qualifying for the Playoffs. SRH have stumbled in four of their five matches at home this season. A tentative side take on Lucknow Super Giants, who are better placed with 11 points, in the 3.30 pm match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Uppal on Saturday. In the scramble for Playoffs spots, LSG could be hit hard if they lose to SRH.

Sure, SRH, who have eight points, fumbled on three occasions while chasing modest targets at home but the Hyderabad team turned the tables on hosts Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring match at Jaipur last week to stay in the fray. On the other hand, LSG lost to table toppers Gujarat Titans in their last match. LSG seem to lose their momentum after a good start and a win on Saturday could put them back in contention. For SRH, a loss could douse their hopes for a Playoffs place.

Two crucial changes

SRH need to repeat the Jaipur show and take that confidence into this match. The Brian Lara-coached team made two important changes in that game when they dropped out-of-form batters Mayank Agarwal and England’s exciting talent Harry Brook and brought in Anmolpreet Singh and Glenn Phillips. Both played key roles in SRH’s successful chase of 215.



Krunal Pandya

Anmolpreet hit a 23-ball 33 while the big-hitting New Zealander Phillips blasted a seven-ball 25 to earn the player of the match award. Jammu & Kashmir’s Abdul Samad used the long handle well to provide the finishing touches. Abhishek Sharma at the top and Henrich Klaasen have been the mainstays for SRH with the willow and SRH are happy to see Rahul Tripathi scoring runs.

Led by seasoned Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the SRH bowling has been pretty good with left-arm seamer T Natarajan and leg spinner Mayank Markande putting up consistent performances for the team. LSG, on the other hand, look to find their winning formula back. They have been inconsistent in their last few matches and that has put them in a spot.

However, the diminutive South African dasher Quinton de Kock straightaway hogged the limelight for LSG in his first match of the season against Titans. But De Kock’s 41-ball 70 went in vain. Kyle Mayers and De Kock were off to a flying start before LSG lost their way once Mayers was out. The form of Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran has hurt LSG badly. All eyes will be on the batting exploits of young talent Ayush Badoni.

Bowlers need to be thrifty

LSG leaked too many runs against Titans. It is a big challenge for the all-Indian attack of Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, skipper Krunal Pandya, Yash Thakur and Ravi Bishnoi in this crucial match.

