Samad was desperate to prove his worth to the team: SRH batting coach Badani

SRH’s Abdul Samad slams one during his seven-ball 17 not out v RR in Jaipur on Sunday. Pic/BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad batting coach Hemang Badani said that Abdul Samad redeemed himself with a match-winning effort against Rajasthan Royals as past failures were “hurting” the Jammu and Kashmir batter inside.

Samad, 21, has been with SRH since the 2020 season, but has given them little return on investment. However, he repaid the faith on Sunday night with a seven-ball 17 in SRH’s chase of 215.

SRH needed four runs off the final ball of the game and Samad smashed Sandeep Sharma for a straight six, having being caught off a no ball the previous delivery.

Glenn Phillips had brought back SRH in the game with a seven-ball 25. “This [innings] will give a lot of belief to someone like Samad as we felt he missed out on a couple of times, so to have done it here, the next time he will bat differently in a similar situation,” said Badani, adding that Samad was gutted after their recent loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders where they needed just nine off the last over.

“I have to give full marks to Samad. He was the first one to come up to me after the last game and said ‘I should have finished the game’. He took ownership of it. He didn’t finish well and was unhappy about it. He was thinking that ‘I’m a retained player and I want to show the team that I am worth its time and investment’. A few sides have tried doing certain things against him and we have worked on that. One of them did come off this evening,” added Badani.

