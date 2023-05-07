Breaking News
RR hope for improved batting show against inconsistent SRH

Updated on: 07 May,2023 08:11 AM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

Top

RR dished out a shoddy batting display as they were bowled out for 118 by Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday

Bruised and battered in their last game, Rajasthan Royals (RR) would look for a much-improved effort from the batting unit against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in order to avoid a hat-trick of defeats here on Sunday.


RR dished out a shoddy batting display as they were bowled out for 118 by Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday.



Also Read: IPL 2023: Rashid, Noor star in Gujarat Titans' dominating 9-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals


Despite back-to-back defeats against Mumbai Indians and GT, RR have managed to hold on to their spot in the Top-4 of the standings with five wins and as many losses. In their last outing RR, which boasts of one of the potent opening duo of the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler, put up a disastrous batting display. 

SRH, on the other hand, have registered just three wins from nine games to occupy the penultimate spot in the 10-team competition.

